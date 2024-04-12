Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.05 Million Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 143.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 55.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,582,000 after acquiring an additional 746,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,049,000 after acquiring an additional 693,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,929,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Range Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Range Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE RRC opened at $36.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $941.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.25 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 25.82%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

