Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total transaction of $7,019,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoon Ah Oh sold 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $467,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 40,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.48, for a total value of $7,019,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,136.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,170 shares of company stock worth $8,266,955. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Onto Innovation stock opened at $191.35 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.40 and a 12-month high of $199.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. StockNews.com raised Onto Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Onto Innovation from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONTO

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.