Arizona State Retirement System Sells 897 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SF. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 97.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 111.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 39.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 321.8% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

NYSE:SF opened at $75.18 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

