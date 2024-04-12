ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 123.90 and last traded at 126.49. Approximately 1,905,952 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,208,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at 126.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 87.00.

ARM Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 125.49 and a 200-day moving average of 83.94.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ARM in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

