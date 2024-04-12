ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 1.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.7% on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $108.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM traded as high as 127.70 and last traded at 127.26. 1,325,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 15,052,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at 125.18.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 87.00.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 125.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 83.94.
ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.
