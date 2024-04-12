Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.18. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $33.84 and a one year high of $58.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 153.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 64.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.