ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Update

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 69.2% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
ASMVY opened at $41.71 on Friday. ASMPT has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $43.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05.
ASMPT Company Profile
