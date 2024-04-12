Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 421 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,721,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,590,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 21.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,165,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,666,000 after acquiring an additional 553,248 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,795,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 131,170 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 794,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,454 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 564,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,727,000 after acquiring an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.33.

Vail Resorts Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MTN opened at $229.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.71. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $2.22 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

