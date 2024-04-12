Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth approximately $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Celsius by 761.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,612,000 after buying an additional 167,977 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 396.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 21,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 16,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Europe raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total transaction of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,930.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CELH stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.03, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.38.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company’s revenue was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

