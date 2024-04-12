Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,313 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,741 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,795 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $77.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Stories

