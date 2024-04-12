Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes $3.78 Million Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $10,357,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $85.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.13. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

