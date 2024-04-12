Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $561,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after acquiring an additional 735,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,174,000 after acquiring an additional 526,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $124,351,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $165.19 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.99.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.90%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

