Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Receives $192.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.20.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

NYSE:AIZ opened at $173.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.82. Assurant has a 12 month low of $115.41 and a 12 month high of $189.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. On average, analysts expect that Assurant will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

