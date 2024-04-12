Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Short Interest Up 73.2% in March

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,690,400 shares, a growth of 73.2% from the March 15th total of 4,441,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17.1 days.

Athabasca Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATHOF opened at $3.85 on Friday. Athabasca Oil has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Monday.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

