Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Atico Mining Price Performance

Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.19.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

