Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Atico Mining Price Performance
Shares of Atico Mining stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Atico Mining has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.19.
About Atico Mining
