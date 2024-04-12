Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Major Shareholder Frank J. Hanna III Acquires 263,432 Shares of Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Frank J. Hanna III acquired 263,432 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.21 per share, for a total transaction of $7,431,416.72. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,416.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanticus Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $43.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $401.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $309.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 18.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 48.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanticus by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

