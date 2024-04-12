Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 243.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Atlas Copco has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 31.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

