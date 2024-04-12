Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $275.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $235.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $226.75.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $214.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.58. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $128.02 and a 52-week high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,296,500. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

