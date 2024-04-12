AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 81.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AtriCure

AtriCure Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.38. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $55,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $55,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,708.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,116 shares of company stock valued at $468,797 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.