AT&T (NYSE:T) Trading Down 0.7%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.51 and last traded at $16.78. Approximately 9,342,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 37,963,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on T shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 31.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 241,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 58,251 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 154,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 779,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 15.0% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 93,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

