AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Craig Hallum

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AEYE. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

AudioEye Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AudioEye has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth $149,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter worth $100,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

