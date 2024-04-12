Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 234.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.16 on Friday. Aura Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
About Aura Systems
