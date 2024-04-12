Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Short Interest Update

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 234.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AUSI opened at $0.16 on Friday. Aura Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

Get Aura Systems alerts:

About Aura Systems

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.