Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance
ASTVF opened at $7.75 on Friday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
