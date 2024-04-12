Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in March

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Avance Gas Trading Up 4.1 %
Shares of Avance Gas stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $16.78.
About Avance Gas
