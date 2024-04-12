Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Short Interest Up 56.5% in March

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 56.5% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Avance Gas Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Avance Gas stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Avance Gas has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $16.78.

About Avance Gas

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

