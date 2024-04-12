Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an overweight rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

RNA opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $27.66.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.08 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.74% and a negative net margin of 2,219.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,373.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 84,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,796,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,182.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider W. Michael Flanagan sold 4,129 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $41,826.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,373.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,690,942 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 73.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,114,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,910,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $378,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

