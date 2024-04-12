Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $380.34

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 380.34 ($4.81) and traded as high as GBX 397.49 ($5.03). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 390 ($4.94), with a volume of 10,827 shares trading hands.

Avingtrans Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 375.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 380.34. The company has a market capitalization of £129.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,052.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,631.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avingtrans

Avingtrans Company Profile

In other Avingtrans news, insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £21,060 ($26,654.85). In other news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 27,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.68), for a total value of £103,230 ($130,654.35). Also, insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.94), for a total transaction of £21,060 ($26,654.85). Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

