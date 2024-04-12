Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $380.34

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 380.34 ($4.81) and traded as high as GBX 397.49 ($5.03). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 390 ($4.94), with a volume of 10,827 shares trading hands.
Avingtrans Stock Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 375.80 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 380.34. The company has a market capitalization of £129.05 million, a PE ratio of 2,052.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Avingtrans Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,631.58%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Avingtrans
Avingtrans Company Profile
Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.
