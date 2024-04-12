Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Down 63.0% in March

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the March 15th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aviva Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.72.

Aviva Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.5488 per share. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

