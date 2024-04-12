AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Short Interest Update

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AXA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $36.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.73. AXA has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $38.23.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

