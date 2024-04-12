Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) PT Raised to $40.00 at Citigroup

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s current price.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.70.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $34.53.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

