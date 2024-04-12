Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 55.7% in March

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
AZMTF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Azimut Exploration
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.