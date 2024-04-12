Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Short Interest Up 55.7% in March

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the March 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

AZMTF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Azimut Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08.

Azimut Exploration Company Profile

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

