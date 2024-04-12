B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess? in a report issued on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

GES has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Guess? Stock Performance

Shares of GES opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Guess? has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guess?

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 800,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after acquiring an additional 90,205 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,062,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Guess? by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $6,421,685.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,499,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Guess?

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

