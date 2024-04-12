B. Riley Increases Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Price Target to $13.00

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.74% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SHIP. Noble Financial raised their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHIP opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of 127.43 and a beta of 0.80.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.41. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $39.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHIP. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter worth $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth $63,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Seanergy Maritime by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

