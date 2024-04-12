Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in March

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Babcock International Group Stock Performance

Shares of BCKIY stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. Babcock International Group has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Babcock International Group

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

