BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Short Interest Down 45.7% in March

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the March 15th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
BAE Systems Trading Up 1.3 %
BAESF opened at $16.24 on Friday. BAE Systems has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $17.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.
BAE Systems Company Profile
