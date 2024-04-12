Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 3,647 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -167.57%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.