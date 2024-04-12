Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 4,715 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,504,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,902,000 after acquiring an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,512,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,056,000 after acquiring an additional 452,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,657,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,969,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,598,000 after acquiring an additional 169,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,820,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,966,000 after acquiring an additional 92,216 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of DOC stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
