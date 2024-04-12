Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires Shares of 101 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $406.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.95. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.03 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Hubbell from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.57.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total value of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

