Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Novanta by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Novanta by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novanta by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novanta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $240,345.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,253,076.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $240,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,159 shares in the company, valued at $19,253,076.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,160. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novanta Price Performance

Shares of NOVT opened at $167.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

(Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.