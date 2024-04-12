Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,673,546 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,832,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 59.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after purchasing an additional 369,797 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 365.5% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 378,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 296,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.24.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative net margin of 11.95% and a negative return on equity of 1,780.89%. The company had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.92.

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $73,569.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

