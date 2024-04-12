Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,479 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Canada Goose worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Canada Goose by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

NYSE GOOS opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $22.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $448.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 3.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

