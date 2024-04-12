Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 747 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $3,221,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in BCE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 331,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its stake in BCE by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 653,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in BCE by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advocate Group LLC boosted its stake in BCE by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 124,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,429 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $32.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 174.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

