Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EQR opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.56.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

