Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of HUTCHMED worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in HUTCHMED by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in HUTCHMED by 28.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.60. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HCM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

