Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 347,366 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 347,366 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.47% of Cellectis worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLLS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 134,164 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 106,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Cellectis stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Cellectis S.A. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a market cap of $155.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

