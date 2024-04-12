Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 3,742 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Sage Therapeutics worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. StockNews.com raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

SAGE opened at $16.57 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.73. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 626.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2621.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

