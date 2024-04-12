Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 41,765 Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,765 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.27% of Lyell Immunopharma worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 251.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 3,125.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 109.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lyell Immunopharma alerts:

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Up 8.6 %

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $675.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.56. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.67% and a negative net margin of 180,486.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Lyell Immunopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.