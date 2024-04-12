Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,251,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,608,000 after purchasing an additional 180,082 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,574,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,160,000 after purchasing an additional 919,334 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after buying an additional 360,921 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,252,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,321,000 after buying an additional 205,105 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,511,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,932,000 after buying an additional 105,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 5,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total value of $260,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,945,302.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dov Gottlieb sold 43,091 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,069,229.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 227,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,931,945.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,419 shares of company stock valued at $18,571,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $45.71 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.81.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

