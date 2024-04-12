Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 1,076.7% in March

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, an increase of 1,076.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.7 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.01.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile
