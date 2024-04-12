Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Up 1,076.7% in March

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 353,000 shares, an increase of 1,076.7% from the March 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.7 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAJF opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $4.01.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Company Profile

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

