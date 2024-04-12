BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock opened at $11.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S are scheduled to split on Thursday, April 18th. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, April 18th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S ( OTCMKTS:BDORY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.