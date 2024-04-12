Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Banco Santander, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BCDRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,194,500 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the March 15th total of 8,673,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.9 days.
Banco Santander Stock Performance
Shares of BCDRF opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $5.20.
Banco Santander Company Profile
